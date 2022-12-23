Keith Lee calls out Picklemeeverything on TikTok over alleged unsafe food practice

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Food reviewer Keith Lee has called out ‘Picklemeeverything’ on TikTok over alleged unsafe food practices after another TikTok claimed that pickled products bring an increased risk of botulism.

With how easy it is to go viral on TikTok, many of its users have used the popularity of the app to produce content that pushes their own small businesses — whether it be items like stickers or charms, or even various forms of food.

Chef Pii’s viral Pink Sauce has been the most prominent food item over the course of 2022, as the TikTok community was up in arms regarding whether or not it was safe to eat.

Pink Sauce’s issues were recently solved, but the next food safety controversy started just days after food reviewer Keith Lee brought light to Picklemeeverything, a small pickled food company.

Picklemeeverything controversy explained

Over the last few months, Keith Lee has made a name for himself on the app as one of the most honest food reviewers. Based in Las Vegas, he often sticks to locally owned restaurants, but sometimes gets sent products from small TikTok businesses.

In a now-deleted video, Keith had nothing but compliments for the various pickled foods sent to him by TikToker Picklemeeverything.

However, he then learned about the dangers of not properly making pickled food from fellow TikToker FoodScienceBabe, who made a video showing the dangers – as well as calling her out for deleting comments from people saying her business isn’t legal in California.

Keith quickly denounced the TikToker’s company due to reports of the product not being sealed properly, and asked all of his followers to cancel their orders if possible.

“I fully denounce these actions and products. I don’t work with anybody who can’t take honest feedback and GROW from it, especially when it comes to things being FED TO PEOPLE,” he said in the caption of his video.

Shortly after, Picklemeeverything posted a response on her channel telling fans that she has a license to sell her products and will provide more proof soon.

The business owner also revealed that no orders are being processed at this time.

Keith has yet to respond to Picklemeeverything’s response video as of the time of writing, and the Etsy store where the product is sold has had all of its products removed.

We’ll be sure to provide updates to this article as the controversy develops.