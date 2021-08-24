David Dobrik finally responds to PewDiePie roasting his house: “We’re gonna move”

In June, YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg threw some major shade toward fellow influencer David Dobrik — but it doesn’t look like Dobrik is letting the criticism bring him down.

PewDiePie has been on a tear lately when it comes to influencer house tours. The Swedish social media star has made a veritable series out of reacting to the sometimes-opulent homes of the world’s biggest YouTubers.

He’s made no bones about how he feels regarding their interior décor, location, and overall price-point, having roasted the likes of the ACE Family, Jeffree Star, and even Pokimane (whose desktop setup he deemed wildly “uncomfortable”).

David Dobrik is one of the influencers whose homes he’s reviewed in the past. In June, PewDiePie uploaded a video reacting to Dobrik’s new home, which he’d purchased after going through some terrifying experiences with stalkers.

Dobrik responds to PewDiePie roasting his house

In his review, Kjellberg notably called Dobrik a “sociopath,” claiming that him “lacking any actual personality” was reflected in the décor of his house.

“Where is he in this?” PewDiePie asked. “It looks good, don’t get me wrong. But this is his house, and there’s no way to know that.”

(Topic begins at 7:30)

Two months later, Dobrik finally responded to Kjellberg’s scathing comments after being approached by paparazzi from The Hollywood Fix while driving around town. When approached with the topic, Dobrik appeared to laugh it off, giving a completely sarcastic response.

“Unbelievable,” he joked. “He’s saying my house doesn’t have personality? That’s unreal. This is some of the worst news I’ve received all day. Natalie and I will talk about this. We’re gonna move. We’re putting the house up for sale!”

(Topic begins at 4:10)

Dobrik returned to YouTube in June after a months-long hiatus amid a slew of accusations against him for putting former Vlog Squad members in uncomfortable situations for videos and even putting his friends’ lives in danger.

It seems that PewDiePie shares the internet’s current sentiments regarding Dobrik — but the Vlog Squad leader isn’t likely to actually move out of his new mansion just to appease PewDiePie’s personal sense of style.