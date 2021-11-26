Karl Jacobs responds after being called out over not paying for Twitch emotes

YouTube and Twitch star Karl Jacobs has responded after an artist called him out for not paying them for emotes, admitting that he “f**ked up.”

Karl Jacobs gained notoriety online as a recurring member of MrBeast’s videos, taking part in his challenges and entertaining the masses.

Jacobs has become massively popular in his own right, however, with over 3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel alone.

On Thursday, November 25, though, Jacobs was called out by an artist called Ammie, who claimed that he had failed to pay them for creating his Twitch emotes.

u never paid me for my work and once i did all the work u didnt even use it.. i got so tired f having to try and put all my effort into contacting u lmfao — AMMIE ‼️ (@ammiedude) November 26, 2021

Confirming in a follow-up tweet that it was about Karl Jacobs, Ammie called out Jacobs for his “unprofessionalism,” saying that “you never paid me for my work” and that they “got so tired of having to try and put all my effort into contacting” him.

Within a few hours, Jacobs reached out to Ammie, responding to their tweets and apologizing for the situation.

“Honestly life got in the way and I completely forgot about this, it’s not an excuse tho [sic],” he explained. “Hope to resolve this with ya via DMs because I appreciate your work, wanna get you fairly compensated… I’m sorry I gave you such a bad experience.”

I know I fucked up, gonna work on my organization stuff because I think I have been spreading myself a bit thin this past year and its hard to keep up with all I am doing, again shouldnt have fallen on a project u helped w so Ill make sure I do right including payment for ur wait — karl 🙂 (@KarlJacobs_) November 26, 2021

He continued: “I know I f**ked up, gonna work on my organization stuff because I think I have been spreading myself a bit thin this past year and it’s hard to keep up with all I am doing.”

Not long after, Ammie thanks people for their support and assured those curious that “things are being figured out now.”

While there were a lot of negative comments aimed at Karl over the ordeal, there were also a number of fans suggesting he hire people to help better organize everything going on in his life.