“Karen” harasses TikToker in the bathroom after assuming she’s trans

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A cisgender woman went viral on TikTok after filming a woman “harassing” her in the bathroom, as she thought she was trans due to her buzz cut.

In a viral video with over 2.4 million views, content creator Jay recorded the woman yelling at her, as she assumed the TikToker was trans and using the ladies restroom.

She wrote in a text overlay, “I knew she was talking about me so I started recording. Today a woman thought I was trans and harassed me for using the bathroom. I tried to mentally prepare myself before leaving the stall knowing she was going to approach me.”

Jay provided further context to what the woman was saying outside of the stall, as smaller text overlay read: “*her venting about trans people’s gender identities.*”

“Stay right there yeah figure out your identity in your bedroom,” the woman could be heard ranting outside of the stall, as the TikToker was leaving a bathroom stall. “I am pissed right now,” she continued.

The woman then ranted about schools “teaching that nonsense,” and her voice got louder when Jay exited the stall. “It’s a boy, it’s a child,” she said, before she approached Jay and demanded to know her gender identity.

“You’re in the ladies room, and I have gotten called out several times for being in the men’s room,” the woman claimed. “And you’re gonna be called out for whatever you’re doing. So what are you identifying as today?”

“I don’t think that’s any of your business,” Jay responded.

At some point, the woman, whom the TikToker labeled as a “Karen,” threatened to call the cops on Jay, who was happy for her to do so.

The woman continues to angrily accost Jay, with mostly incomprehensible frustration about trans people.

Jay then spoke to a security guard after exiting the bathroom, with the woman following her. “What’s going on?” the man asked. “Well, I’m asking her what her identity is,” the woman said. A man then chimed in, saying “That’s my girlfriend,” before the video cut off.

In the comments, Jay said that the woman didn’t even need to use the bathroom, and she only followed her in there to harass her.

The TikToker also revealed in another video that she filed a complaint against the woman, causing her to be “kicked off the property for the day.”