BruceDropEmOff banned on Twitch after streaming from main account following alt ban

Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff’s main account has been banned on Twitch, shortly after the ban of his alt account, presumably on the grounds of ban evasion.

On January 25, BruceDropEmOff revealed that he had left OTK, the organization owned by top Twitch stars Asmongold and Mizkif, though he didn’t provide a reason for his resignation at the time.

He later went live, saying, “The reason I left is because I didn’t want to be seen as the black person that was gonna carry them to the triumph and hold the sword and take all the heat, looking bad.”

He followed up with some strong words for Mizkif, saying that he had blocked him and calling him “weird as f**k” and demanding him to “never come at me like that again.”

Article continues after ad

The following day, on January 26, Bruce was banned on his alt account, though he didn’t specify a reason provided by Twitch on his social media channels.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After being banned, though, he went live on his main account, immediately risking yet another suspension from the platform on the grounds of ban evasion.

Per Twitch rules: “Any attempt to circumvent an account suspension or chat ban by using other accounts, identities, or by appearing on another user’s account will also result in an additional enforcement against your accounts, up to an indefinite suspension.”

Sure enough, Bruce ended up copping a ban on his main channel on January 27, 2023.