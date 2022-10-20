Kai Cenat defends Valkyrae using ‘AAVE’ language: “The internet is soft”

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

After Valkyrae apologized and confirmed that she would avoid using certain phrases considered to be AAVE language (African American Vernacular English), Kai Cenat has defended her, arguing that they are “regular words.”

On a stream in October, Valkyrae had jokingly used the phrase “on a stack no cap for real for real” – not thinking anything of it at the time.

The following day, the YouTube streamer explained that one of her moderators had reached out, and warned her against using this language, as it is considered AAVE, and therefore reserved for black people.

Valkyrae was thankful for her moderator bringing it to her attention, but many fans and users on social media were surprised to hear her apologize for her use of the phrase, claiming that it is not offensive for a non-black person to use it – something Kai Cenat agrees with.

Kai says Valkyrae can say what she wants

Kai, currently the most-subscribed to Twitch streamer on the platform, hopped on a call with the number 2 in subs, xQc, to discuss the issue, among other topics.

After xQc explained what the controversy was about, Kai seemed bemused.

“First thing’s first – why are people telling her not to use words that aren’t like, violent or disrespectful?” he asked.

“These are regular words, bro. She can use or say whatever the f**k she wants.”

“And two, the internet is becoming too soft bro. It just looks bad on black people, we’re pulling the card every single time. Like, bro, this is fine. Let her say whatever the f**k she want. She can’t say ‘chille’, ‘bae’? Who is stopping someone from saying bae? Come on bro.”

Valkyrae, for the time being, plans to refrain from using some of these phrases still, to avoid any potential slip ups, but clearly, the issue isn’t as clear cut as it may seem at first.

Another black streamer, Nmplol, also said Valkryae had nothing to apologize for.