JustaMinx can’t believe this Stranger Things actor watches her on Twitch

Twitch streamer ‘JustaMinx’ was left stunned after one of Stranger Things’ newest additions followed her on social media, leading to an adorably wholesome interaction between the two stars.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 ahead!

The first half of Stranger Things Season 4 has just been released on Netflix, and it’s safe to say that the nostalgic 80’s-inspired hit is taking over the internet.

One of the show’s newest additions, a character named Chrissy Cunningham, is also making waves online…. And it’s not just because of the charming cheerleader she plays in the show.

Although Chrissy’s time on screen was short, she has left a lasting impression on fans — and on gamers, as well.

Her actress, Grace Van Dien, is actually a pretty good Valorant player and even has her own Twitch channel, where she boasts over 101,000 followers.

Thus, it’s not totally unbelievable that she would follow some of Twitch’s top talent on social media — something that Irish Twitch streamer JustaMinx couldn’t seem to fathom.

On June 9, 2022, Minx posted a tweet asking her fans “How do I flex that the coolest person from Stranger Things Season 4 followed me back without embarrassing myself?”

It wasn’t long before Minx let the cat out of the bag, replying to her post with the name of the person in question — miss Grace Van Dien, herself.

That’s not all; Grace actually responded to Minx’s celebratory tweet, writing: “ohhai cutie.”

ohhai cute — Grace Van Dien (@GraceVanDien) June 9, 2022

The wholesome interaction is throwing fans of both Minx and Stranger Things for a complete loop — but this isn’t the first time we’ve seen an interaction between actors from the hit Netflix show and top-tier internet stars.

Recently, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins posted a humorous tweet calling out Noah Schnapp, the actor of Will Byers, after a fan claimed they couldn’t help but notice a resemblance between the two celebrities.

. @noah_schnapp time to change your hair color bro https://t.co/cvbf9KpiQt — Ninja (@Ninja) June 6, 2022

YouTube stars the Game Grumps have also notably had Finn Wolfhard, the actor for Mike Wheeler, as a celebrity guest on numerous occasions, leading to some side-clutching hilarious antics.

While it would definitely be cool to see Grace Van Dien on JustaMinx’s stream, only time will tell if these two stars will meet up IRL. For now, we’re just waiting for Part 2 of Season 4 to drop… and hoping Eleven’s powers can finally subdue Vecna, once and for all.