“Everything goes to hell” in Stranger Things 4 finale

With the Stranger Things Season 4 finale fast approaching, creators Matt and Ross Duffer have been teasing what to expect, with Ross stating “everything goes to hell during the climax.”

The first volume of Season 4 dropped on May 27, 2022, and found the characters scattered all over, with plots playing out in Hawkins, California, and Russia.

The central storyline found the kids doing battle with an evil entity called Vecna, who preyed on their trauma and sadness.

Ultimately, the season’s first volume was a huge success, with Netflix reporting that the first seven episodes were viewed for more than 287 million hours, surpassing the first-week record set by Season 2 of Bridgerton.

What was said about the Stranger Things Season 4 climax?

The Duffer Brothers – who created Stranger Things – have been looking ahead to Volume 2 of Season 4.

Speaking to Empire, Matt said “The final episode has more FX shots than the entirety of Season 3.”

His brother Ross added: “There’s an hour-long chunk in the final episode that just doesn’t stop. It’s the most complicated thing we’ve ever attempted to do. [It’s] all tension and dread, with a run-time that would be long even for a movie. Then – well, everything goes to hell…”

When can you see the Stranger Things Season 4 finale?

Volume 2 of Season 4 hits Netflix on July 1, and Ross Duffer says that a classic vampire movie will be an influence on the episodes.

Again speaking to Empire, Ross revealed “One of our favourite things in horror films is seeing our protagonists be proactive. You know in The Lost Boys when they decide to go after the vampires? It’s fun to see people come up with a plan and try to outsmart the villain. That’s what Volume 2 is about. But of course, not everything goes to plan…”

Frustratingly, you’ll have to wait until July 1 to find out how!