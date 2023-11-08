Jungkook’s electric Today Show performance has fans losing their minds

BTS singer Jungkook took to the Today Show stage to perform a trio of his biggest songs, including “Seven,” and fans are freaking out.

It’s Jungkook’s world, and we’re just living in it. The BTS singer just dropped his solo debut album Golden, and he’s taking the internet by storm this week. He’s appeared on The Tonight Show, Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show, and countless other high-profile gigs.

The record, which sold more than 2 million copies in its first 24 hours, finds Jungkook stepping out on his own in a big way. The 11-track release features big hooks and even bigger vocals.

As of this writing, Jungkook fans made their favorite pop star take over Twitter/X with seven different trends. That’s dedication!

Twitter: Today Show Jungkook performing on the Today Show.

Jungkook rocks the Today Show, and fans can’t handle it

During his promo week, Jungkook stopped by the Today Show to perform cuts from his debut album. Wearing a sparkling jacket, his concert, which reportedly drew nearly 15,000 fans, was electric.

Fans quickly took to Twitter/X to express how “amazing” the performance was, adding how he did “so well.” Many even asked what trends they should push on the platform with a list of four different options.

One fan made a heartfelt plea, writing, “Someone in the crowd tell him how he is doing so well, make sure he hears it loud and clear. Please let him know everyone of us thinks so. it is important jungkook hears it today.”

Expressing deep gratitude, another said , “I’m always happy seeing him at stage, even I only can watch from yt… thank you @TODAYshow for taking him back at the stage.”

This latest Twitter/X explosion comes on the heels of a newly-released choreography video, in which Jungkook shows off his Michael Jackson moves, and a collaboration with Major Lazer.