Jschlatt under fire as Hatsune Miku collaboration sparks outrage

Popular YouTuber Jschlatt is coming under fire after he announced his upcoming collaboration with the iconic Vocaloid, Hatsune Miku.

Jschlatt is a prominent YouTuber, boasting nearly four million subscribers on his YouTube channel and over two million on Twitch.

Like many content creators, he boasts his very own merch line, which includes a plush figure of his avatar, a fluffy ram named ‘Rammie.’

It looks like his merchandise is about to get a huge boost, though, as it was recently announced that he will be collaborating with none other than famous Vocaloid Hatsune Miku who will get her own version of the Rammie plush.

Article continues after ad

Fans outraged after Hatsune Miku collabs with YouTuber Jschlatt

For those not in the loop, Hatsune Miku is a ‘virtual idol’ called a Vocaloid. Vocaloids are a singing software created by Yamaha that are helpful for music producers. Each Vocaloid has its own character, and Miku is arguably the most prominent out of the lot.

SEGA, Crypton Future Media Hatsune Miku is the world’s most popular Vocaloid. She even has her own game – and now she’s collaborating with a prominent YouTuber.

The news was announced via Twitter on July 17, showing a teaser of a blue Rammie plush wearing Miku’s signature headphones.

However, not everyone is pleased by this sudden collaboration. Plenty of critics have taken to social media in protest, with some wondering why the world’s most famous Vocaloid would collaborate with a YouTuber in the first place.

Article continues after ad

“Who forced Miku into this?” one user asked.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Miku don’t freak out, but I think they forced you to collab with Jschlatt,” another said.

Still others pointed out Jschlatt’s previous controversies, with some critics calling him “racist” due to a past incident where he created a thumbnail using the word “blackface” in 2021.

However, other fans are extremely excited about this collaboration and are celebrating it on social media.

This is just the latest major Vocaloid news to go viral after Hatsune Miku and other Vocaloids made their first canonical appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie.