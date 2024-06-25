MTG’s Hatsune Miku Secret Lair sells out in record time

MTG’s Secret Lair Summer Superdrop became available for players to order on June 24. While many of the Secret Lair products released in the drop are still available, the latest Hatsune Miku crossover set sold out within a few hours of becoming available.

Hatsune Miku and Magic: The Gathering continues to be a surprisingly popular crossover. The Vocaloid superstar has 4 different sets releasing over the course of 2024, and this multi-set release strategy is proving to be a smash-hit for Wizards of the Coast.

Cards from the Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar Spring Superdrop set have spiked in price now that players have gotten their hands on them. This is due to the cards’ unique nature and Secret Lairs’ lack of reprints following release, meaning that these variants will only continue to appreciate in value.

Article continues after ad

Players and collectors alike are expecting subsequent Miku sets to appreciate in the same way, leading to this early boom in Digital Sensation sales. Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Digital Sensation was on sale for less than three hours before the English Foil Secret Lair product sold out in its entirety.

Article continues after ad

WotC/CFM Child of Alara reprinted in Digital Sensation as Miku, Child of Song

While other versions of the product were available for slightly longer, at the time of writing, every version of the Hatsune Miku: Digital Sensation Secret Lair has sold out in the US Secret Lair store.

MTG’s Secret Lair products have been notoriously difficult to get ahold of since the unpopular switch from the print-to-order model to limited-run. While not all Secret Lair sets sell out within hours of going up for order, it’s becoming commonplace for at least one set per Superdrop to be snatched up very quickly.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, while it only increases the FOMO that the limited-run model is banking on, the only way to guarantee getting your hands on a hotly-anticipated Secret Lair product is to be ready on release day.