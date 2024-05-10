Fitness Boxing feat Hatsune Miku: Song list, characters, modes, more

Fitness Boxing feat Hatsune Miku is an upcoming Switch game that enables players to exercise with the world-famous vocaloid, Hatsune Miku. Here’s everything we currently know about the game’s release, song list, characters, and more.

Fitness Boxing feat Hatsune Miku is the latest title in the Fitness Boxing series, which aims to have Switch players throwing punches and breaking a sweat to the beat. Originally released in Japan on March 2024, Vocaloid fans have been wondering when Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku will get an international release date.

However, before you go dusting off those boxing gloves, we’ve outlined everything we currently know about Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku, including the song list, characters, modes, and more.



Imagineer Fitness Boxing Feat Hatsune Miku has received an ESRB rating.

There is currently no US or European release date for Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku. However, back in April 2024, the game received an ESRB rating in North America, Australia, Brazil, Germany, and other select regions. This would suggest that a release is on the horizon.

Imagineer also announced that they will be releasing Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, and Southeast Asia on July 12, 2024. The Switch game will come with English, Korean, and Chinese audio, while English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese text can be selected.

As always, we’ll update this section as soon as US and European Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku release date has been revealed.

Song list for Fitness Boxing feat Hatsune Miku

There are 30 songs confirmed for Fitness Boxing feat Hatsune Miku, while 30 additional songs from across The Fitness Boxing series are also included in the game. We’ve listed all the currently announced songs and their respective artists in the table below:

Fitness Boxing feat Hatsune Miku songs Artist Ai Dee Mitchie M Hated by Life lori Kanzaki The Vampire DECO*27 8HIT Jizasu-P(WONDERFUL★OPPORTUNITY!) Alien Alien NayutalieN God-ish PinocchioP Just Be Friends Dixie Flatline Shoujo Rei MikitoP Double Lariat Agoaniki Teo Omoi Tell Your World livetune ft. Hatsune Miku Miku Telecaster b boy (long ver.) Three THE END OF HATSUNE MIKU cosMo@Bousou-P Bitter Choco Decoration F syudou Fire◎Flower halyosy Burikinodansu Hinatadenkou Po Pi Po LamazeP I Will Make You Miku(Miku Miku ni Shiteageru) ika melancholic Junky feat.Kagamine Rin Melt ryo(supercell) BRING IT ON Giga Lost One’s Weeping Neru Romeo & Cinderella doriko World’s End Dancehall wowaka Let’s Mikusercise!! cosMo@Bousou-P Rise upRise up Rise up *Luna OVER LIT ShotenTaro Champion Road to True Love Nem Lovesong ni Shukuhaiwo! TOKOTOKO(NishizawasanP) Medic: A Doll STEAKA

Characters

Imagineer Fitness Boxing feat Hatsune Miku features four different characters for players to exercise with.

There are four characters that players can choose to exercise with in Fitness Boxing feat Hatsune Miku. These are Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, and Megurine Luka. Lin and Evan from the Fitness Boxing series will also support players on their boxing journey as well.

Each of the four vocaloid characters also has access to different outfits that can be unlocked to switch up their style.

Game modes in Hatsune Miku fitness boxing

There are two different modes in Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku. The official description for both can be found below:

Miku Exercise

A new feature where exercises can be performed with Piapro characters’ original songs. It includes mega-hit songs such as “Melt” and “God-like,” as well as newly composed songs by popular creators like cosMo@BousouP, who also made the main theme song for this game.

Exercise Mode

In Exercise Mode, partners will encourage players while exercising. Enjoy over 99 different routines with more than 60 songs, the highest number in the series.

If you’re a Hatsune Miku fan, then you’ll to check out our Hatsune Miku MTG announcement that covers her debut in the popular TCG.