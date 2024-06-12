MTG’s Hatsune Miku crossover continues with valuable summer Secret Lair

Hatsune Miku and MTG have had an unexpectedly popular crossover, thanks to MTG’s Secret Lairs celebrating the Vocaloid artist throughout 2024. Miku’s Spring Superdrop Secret Lair set has arrived for MTG fans, and now the next Miku crossover set is gearing up for pre-orders to begin.

Hatsune Miku: Digital Sensation contains alternate art reprints of 6 MTG classics, from ever-useful Commander cards to slightly more obscure picks that fit the musical theme.

The contents of the Hatsune Miku: Digital Sensation Secret Lair are as follows:

Chord of Calling: an excellent green mana option that can be used to fetch a Creature directly to the battlefield, with the spell’s casting cost significantly reduced in Creature-heavy decks thanks to Convoke.

Sol Ring: a must-include in almost any Commander deck that instantly sets your mana production ahead of opponents’.

Miku, Child of Song/Child of Alara: a board wipe that can fit in the Command zone, Child of Alara is a unique five-color Creature that serves as an effective time bomb.

Thespian’s Stage: an easy and thematically appropriate way to pull off land combos, thanks to this card’s copy ability.

Song of Creation: a card that teaches players to live in the moment, doubling up on land drops and card draw while discarding your hand at the end of your turn.

Diabolic Tutor: A fantastic search option that won't break the bank like some of MTG's infamous 1-mana tutors.













It’s important to note that, even for the cards included in this Secret Lair without much initial reprint value, these unique Miku-themed variants will likely rocket up in price thanks to the product’s post-launch scarcity.

Cards from the initial Spring Miku Secret Lair are significantly more valuable due to the new limited-run model causing players to miss out during the pre-order period, on top of the unlikelihood of ever receiving a second printing.

For players who love Miku’s music or anyone looking to invest in a unique set of cards that is likely to gain a great deal of value, be sure to keep an eye on the official Secret Lair store when Hatsune Miku: Digital Sensation goes up for pre-order on June 24.