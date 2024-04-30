MTG announces four Hatsune Miku crossover sets for 2024

Hatsune Miku features in one of Magic’s most unexpected crossovers to date, with a Secret Lair giving the digital performer the spotlight.

Secret Lair products are often a place for MTG to feature unique crossovers that wouldn’t otherwise fit into Magic’s ever-evolving landscape. Sometimes Secret Lairs explore a particular concept or aesthetic – like the cereal mascots of Secret Lair: Just Add Milk – and sometimes they can feature crossovers that would be too niche to build into a full Universes Beyond set.

Now, MTG’s Secret Lair is debuting a crossover that would have seemed unimaginable just a few years ago, with Vocaloid artist Hatsune Miku crossing over into MTG.

What’s more, it seems that Miku can’t be contained to just a single set. Four Miku-themed Secret Lair releases will drop throughout 2024, with the first being Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar.

Pre-orders for the Sakura Superstar set will become available on May 13, costing $29.99 for the regular release and $39.99 for foil variants.

Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar is focused on style over reprint value, but that isn’t to say that this release is devoid of powerful cards. Miku, the Reknowed is an alt-art version of Feather, the Redeemed, a particularly powerful Boros Commander that can easily stampede to victory in any match.

Additionally, Miku, Lost but Singing reprints Azusa, Lost but Seeking, a green-mana card that is absolutely crucial for Landfall decks. Fans of Miku’s music and unique style will have plenty of options once this Secret Lair launches, as these cards can be kept together in a collection or slotted into a number of viable decks.