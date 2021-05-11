Joshua Bassett drops “coming out video” after revealing Harry Styles crush - Dexerto

Actor Joshua Bassett, the alleged subject of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song Drivers License, has dropped a “coming out video” after revealing that he has a crush on Harry Styles.

Joshua Bassett stars in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alongside Olivia Rodrigo and he became the subject of hot gossip after Olivia’s song Drivers License went hugely viral on TikTok and stormed the charts internationally.

Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo were rumored to be dating but reportedly broke up after Olivia posted a picture wearing a t-shirt that said “dump him” after Joshua was spotted on a date with Sabrina Carpenter.

This sparked an apparent love-triangle feud that snowballed when Olivia released her debut single Drivers License with the lyrics seemingly tell her side of the story. In the first verse, she says, “And you’re probably with that blonde girl who always made me doubt.”

Sabrina released her single, ‘Skin,’ about a month later, and it appears she referred to that lyric. “Maybe we could’ve been friends if I met you in another life. Maybe then we could pretend there’s no gravity in the words we write. Maybe you didn’t mean it. Maybe blonde was the only rhyme,” she says.

Then, to make matters worse, Joshua was tricked into picking between the songs during a recent interview with PopBuzz. He chose ‘Drivers License,’ which made some fans happy, but — of course — left others furious.

Joshua Bassett comes out

Although Joshua has attempted to diffuse the situation in interviews since, a new piece of information has fans in a frenzy. In an interview with Clevver News, Joshua answered a question sent in by a fan asking when he might be collaborating with Harry Styles.

(Topic starts at 0:52)

“He’s just cool, who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool?” Joshua said. “Also he’s hot you know? He’s very charming too. He’s lots of things. This is also my coming out video I guess.”

Fans react

Reactions to the video blew up on Twitter with one person writing: “everything I’ve learned about the Joshua Bassett/Olivia Rodrigo/Sabrina Carpenter drama has been against my will but I’ve got to admit Joshua casually coming out is one hell of a plot twist and I’m living for it.”

everything I've learned about the Joshua Bassett/ Olivia Rodrigo/ Sabrina Carpenter drama has been against my will BUT I've got to admit Joshua casually coming out is one hell of a plot twist and I'm living for it… pic.twitter.com/M8or4UvOgp — ✨Elizabeth Olsen Emmy campaign manager ✨🪄🧙🏆 (@KarolinaVega) May 10, 2021

Another user added: “Joshua Bassett really got Olivia and Sabrina metaphoring him to death and he wants Harry Styles.”

joshua bassett really got olivia and sabrina metaphoring him to death and he wants harry styles 😭😭 https://t.co/OwB4TgQhFS — peter maximoff truther (@filmforvictoria) May 10, 2021

Several others praised Joshua for coming out so casually without making a big deal of it. One user tweeted: “my baby Joshua Bassett just casually came out today in the simplest, most sincere way. I’m so proud of him.”

my baby joshua bassett just casually came out today in the simplest, most sincere way. i’m so proud of him ❤️🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/ykRDrwaRx3 — alfonso (@lfonsoHolland) May 10, 2021

Many questions still remain surrounding the drama surrounding the actor and relationship with Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.