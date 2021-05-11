Viral Serena Kerrigan TikTok exposes cheating boyfriend - Dexerto

A viral TikTok from Serena Kerrigan where she apparently caught her boyfriend cheating has caused quite a stir on social media, with some debating if it’s real or not.

While TikTok may have started out life as Musical.ly and been home to people lip-syncing, dancing, and singing, it’s evolved into much more than that.

Now, if you go on TikTok, you’ll see all the performance art mixed in with news clips, pranks, and skits – just like how Vine exploded a few years ago.

One new post that has caused quite a stir comes from influencer Serena Kerrigan where she apparently caught her boyfriend cheating on her with another woman.

Serena Kerrigan cheating boyfriend TikTok goes viral

The TikTok was posted on May 9 and quickly got around the internet, racking up close to nine million views in under two days.

In the clip, Serena shows a picture of a bed with the caption ‘when the guy you’re dating says he misses you then you click the live photo’ with that classic ‘Oh no, oh no, oh no no no’ TikTok sound playing in the background.

As the clip rolls to a crescendo, it shows more than just a bed with a teddy bear sat on it as the still photo becomes a video. A woman flops onto the bed in the bottom left-hand corner, with the clip pausing and ending on a freeze-frame.

Is the Serena Kerrigan TikTok real?

As the TikTok post has continued to trend across the video-sharing site, many users have commented on the post – some showing support for Apple for having Serena’s back.

“Apple said I got you sis,” said one comment. “Steve Jobs is the real MVP,” added another.

Some comments did question if the video was real and asked for the internet personality to do a follow-up, either confronting the man in question or explaining what happened afterwards.

As of writing, Serena hasn’t done so, and it remains to be seen if she will do a follow-up.