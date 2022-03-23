Josh Richards & Mads Lewis finally clear up dating rumors after flirty TikTok

TikTok stars Josh Richards and Mads Lewis have finally cleared up the dating rumors surrounding them after they posted a few unexpected and flirty videos to TikTok.

Josh Richards and Mads Lewis have, once again, found themselves at the center of online dating speculation.

These two TikTokers have a history of being in the limelight when it comes to dating drama; back in April 2021, the two were caught up in a social media whirlwind when Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler notably got together.

The kerfuffle made quite an impression on fans, seeing as how Barrett was involved with Richards at the time… and that Hossler was one of Richards’ closest friends.

The fallout from the situation prompted outrage from fans across social media and seemed to hint at the end of the friendship between the parties involved. But now, some think Richards and Lewis are getting back at their exes.

On March 22, the two posted several flirty TikToks that had fans wondering if they weren’t getting together. It also brought up the previous drama surrounding the Nessa/Jaden situation from last year.

Josh Richards & Mads Lewis debunk dating rumors

Despite all the rampant speculation, it looks like these two were just “clout farming,” as the two denied any romantic involvement in a recent YouTube vlog from Bryce Hall.

Lewis claimed that “nothing” was happening between her and Josh and that they were just “making TikToks” together as a “clout grab.”

Josh Richards gave a similar answer, saying the TikToks were “just clout farming.”

(Topic begins at 0:45)

Well, there you have it, folks, straight from the horse’s mouth. It looks like these two aren’t dating, after all… although we can’t say the same for YouTube star Logan Paul and actress Chloe Bennet.