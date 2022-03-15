Bryce Hall gives surprising response after Addison Rae discussed their breakup in Snapchat series

TikTok star Addison Rae has discussed her breakup with Bryce Hall in her all-new Snapchat series “Addison Rae Goes Home,” sparking a response from her ex.

TikTok sensation Addison Rae is one of the platform’s most popular creators with over 80 million followers, with an added 40 million on Instagram.

In March 2021, Rae and former beau Bryce Hall called it quits, but have had a few notable interactions following the initial break-up including Hall calling out Rae for kissing Tanner Buchanan during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Bryce Hall responds to Addison Rae’s breakup explanation

On March 14, 2022, a clip of Rae’s new snap series was re-uploaded to the popular Instagram page TikTokInsiders, revealing her true thoughts on the breakup.

“I recently went through a very public breakup. It was one of the hardest things to deal with internally and online,” Addison said in her series.

“Throughout that time, it was like, really hard to keep it together [when] being asked about it in interviews,” the social media sensation continued.

The Instagram post has amassed over 45,000 likes, sparking a response from Hall himself, commenting “Addi is a beaut.”

In addition to Hall’s response, fans were quick to comment their opinion on Rae’s break-up explanation, saying things like:

“She seems like such a sweet girl but I just don’t think her and Bryce were right for each other,” one commenter noted.

“They would’ve still been together if it wasn’t for the rumors,” another fan commented.

As it stands, it seems that there isn’t any bad blood between the former couple. Rae’s Snapchat series will continue to air every other day through March 30, 2022.