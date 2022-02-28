Are Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet dating again? Instagram post sparks rumors

Fans are convinced YouTube star Logan Paul might be back together with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet after the two were spotted in a group photo.

Logan Paul’s dating life has been under some scrutiny over the past few weeks.

The YouTuber / boxer / NFT connoisseur has been busy making money moves over the past year, notably boxing the undefeated Floyd Mayweather and teaming up with Arnold Schwarzenegger for an upcoming slap fighting championship.

However, his love life wasn’t exactly in the limelight throughout this time… until now.

Two weeks ago, Paul was spotted leaving a party with his ex-girlfriend, model Josie Canseco. When asked if they were back together, Paul declined to answer, instead giving paparazzi a sly grin before riding off into the night.

Advertisement

Now, it seems that dating rumors are sparking up again — this time, with another love interest.

Logan Paul possibly spotted with Chloe Bennet after breakup

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans spotted Paul in a group photo with the likes of George Janko and Chloe Bennett — Paul’s ex-girlfriend and notable Marvel actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (Fan Account) (@hottieloganpaul)

Although it’s difficult to make Bennett out in the grainy group pic, fan pages are certain she’s in the crowd, where we can make out a blonde topknot that looks similar to her hair color.

Read More: Jake Paul has open title fight offer from current boxing world champ

That’s not all; other photos emerged that appeared to show Bennet chilling with Paul and co. on a yacht, as well as seemingly leaving an airport with Paul and IMPAULSIVE co-host, Mike Majlak.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (Fan Account) (@hottieloganpaul)

Although it’s unclear if Bennet is really the girl in the photos (owing to the sunglasses she’s wearing), fans are thoroughly convinced that this is the case.

Bennet and Paul notably parted ways in 2018, which Paul jokingly attributed to the meddlings of Mike Majlak during a past IMPAULSIVE podcast episode. Bennet was most recently linked to actor John Cody, although she is now currently single.

Neither Bennet nor Paul have spoken out on these most dating rumors between them thus far, leaving viewers anxiously awaiting more info.

However, fans might have to wait on that one, as Paul is currently busy preparing for his WWE match against Rey Mysterio (alongside his upcoming slap tournament with Arnie).