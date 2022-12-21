JoJo Siwa claims ex Avery Cyrus used her for “clout” and “views”

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

JoJo Siwa has seemingly shaded her ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus, ranting in a cryptic video that she was used for “clout” and “views.”

In a video posted to her mom Jessalynn Siwa’s Instagram Stories, Jojo seemingly called out a person who she said took advantage of her fame.

When Jessalynn asked her daughter why she was “mad,” as the 19-year-old was pacing back and forth in what looked like a hotel suite.

“Because I got used, for views and for clout,” the dancer told her. “I got tricked into being told I was in love and I got f**king played.”

Article continues after ad

The video comes two days after JoJo and TikToker Avery Cyrus confirmed they had broken up after three months together.

In a viral TikTok clip, Avery recounted her cruise ship experience where she was joined by the ‘Dance Moms’ star and a group of her closest friends.

A few seconds in, JoJo held up an arcade game prize and told the social media star, “This is my ‘Sorry For Breaking Up With You’ present.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When a fan asked her in the comments “why” they had split up, Avery responded, “We decided that we are better off as friends. We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!”

Article continues after ad

Amid the breakup news, Avery posted a few cryptic videos, including one where she declared as a reference to the Taylor Swift song: “Karma is my boyfriend.”

In another video posted on 16 December, the TikToker said she was in her “healing era.”

JoJo and Avery first went public with their romance on September 13, with the dancer sharing a TikTok clip of them kissing in front of a photo booth.

Two days later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple on the opening night of Alanis Morissette‘s musical ‘Jagged Little Pill.’