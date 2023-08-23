John Fury apologizes for chaos at KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference

John Fury, father of boxing legend Tyson Fury and his younger brother Tommy, has apologized for derailing the press conference of his youngest son, as Tommy gears up for his fight against YouTube sensation KSI.

On August 22, the press conference for the upcoming Misfits and DAZN X Series event took place, which will see KSI vs Tommy Fury co-main eventing alongside Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis.

While there was general chaos across the board, with Dillon Danis calling Logan’s fiancée a “slut” and cake being thrown across the stage, it was John Fury himself who stole headlines, as he was the one that put an end to the entire conference with his antics.

As the situation unfolded and things started to get heated, John had finally had enough, standing up and kicking over the tables, which really sent everything into disarray.

John Fury issues apology over press conference antics

The following day, however, Fury took to social media to apologize for his antics, saying that he’ll “try and improve” so as to not let it happen again.

“I just want to make a quick apology for my inappropriate language yesterday,” he said. “It was unacceptable, but emotions get high, it is the fight game, it was pandemonium. Let me sincerely apologize for my outburst of language. I wasn’t alone doing it, but I feel it’s appropriate to make that apology to the people who came to the press conference … I’ll try and improve.

“But people, this is John Fury, this is my character, this is who I am. I’m a real person, I’m not a fake person, nothing scripted, it just happens when it happens, but again, I apologize for my inappropriate language, and if I’ve offended anybody, I’m deeply sorry.”

While some comments suggested that John should let Tommy do press conferences on his own in the future, many of them were very supportive of the Fury father, saying that he made the entire thing considerably better.

There are still several weeks until the fight takes place on October 14, so until then John will likely be trying to hold his tongue and be on his best behavior, though that’s not what fight fans have come to expect from the Fury boys.