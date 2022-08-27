Joe Weller escorted by KSI’s security following close scrap during weigh-in

Joe Weller was quickly escorted away from KSI by security after things got heated between the two YouTube boxing pioneers during KSI’s weigh-in.

It’s been almost five years since we saw Joe Weller and KSI step into the ring for the first time and kick off the world of YouTube boxing.

Many thought their beef would be left behind in the Copperbox arena after their bout in early 2018, but seemingly not.

During KSI’s weigh-in for his return to the ring on August 27 — where he’ll be facing two opponents in one night — things got a little heated between the two old acquaintances.

YouTube: KSI Joe Weller lost to KSI in 2018 after his team threw in the towel.

Shortly after KSI weighed in at just under 180lbs, while talking to the DAZN hosts he noticed Weller standing in the distance. “Hey, hi Joe Weller. How are you doing, bro? F***k you. I don’t know why you are on this event,” he said.

The British YouTube star then taunted his former rival by making fun of the way he was standing in the crowd, “Bro why is this man, bro why are you standing like that?”

The snarky comment made Joe furious, and he then began to walk up to KSI. However, he was quickly escorted away by the entourage of security before what could’ve been the start of a brawl between the two.

JJ was then asked for his thoughts on Weller: “Ayo f**k Joe Weller man, f**k Joe Weller bro I don’t care he’s a b*tch bro. I’ve said he’s a b*tch, he’s always f**king hated me and tough luck. I’ve knocked him out the first time and I’ll do it again trust.”

Following the altercation, Joe took to Twitter where he reminded his fans to always stand up for themselves. He even joked about carrying the event after their close feud went trending on Twitter.

It’s unlikely we’ll see the two of them fighting each other again, especially with KSI’s lists of future opponents constantly growing. However, it sure was a throwback for fans to remember what started this all in the first place.