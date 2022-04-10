Joe Rogan reveals his one major question about Elon Musk’s Twitter investment

Joe Rogan says he’s “really interested” to see what type of sway Elon Musk will have over Twitter after he spent $2.9 billion to purchase just over 9% of the social media platform.

Over the last few months, Elon Musk hasn’t pulled any punches when it comes to Twitter. While he’s still been sharing his usual memes on a regular basis, the South African business magnate has been critical of the platform as well.

It reached a point, at the end of March, where his followers were encouraging him to purchase Twitter outright. Musk, of course, didn’t do that, but he did invest almost $3 billion into the social media giant, taking a 9% stake in the company.

Advertisement

The 50-year-old has worked fast too, as he’s put out ideas to improve the platform with an edit button – that is now in the works – as well as tweaks to Twitter’s subscription model. Plus, he’s captured the interest of Joe Rogan.

During episode 1803 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator labeled Musk as a “wizard” as he touched on his recent purchase of Twitter shares.

“I’m interested to see because I hear they’re going to put an edit button in now, that was one of the things he suggested,” Rogan said, touching on Musk’s polls and posts about changes.

Advertisement

Though, the podcast giant was slightly unsure if the platform actually has to value Musk’s input. “If he’s actually listened to… I don’t know how much power a person who is worth 9% has over a company, but, do they have to listen to him though? Do they have to listen to him in terms of like whether they want to ban people?” Rogan asked.

While Rogan is fascinated by the purchase, he admits there are plenty of things that remain up in the air that he’ll have to watch unfold.

The podcast host is an infrequent poster on Twitter himself, but maybe Musk’s presence at the company could sway him into changing that.