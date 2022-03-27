“Buy Twitter” trends as Elon Musk fans demand he purchases social media giant

“Buy Twitter” began trending online after Elon Musk gave his opinion on the app, with fans calling for the Tesla CEO to purchase the huge social media platform.

On March 25, billionaire Elon Musk launched a poll on Twitter, saying “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy,” and asked followers, “do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”

Over 70% answered ‘No,’ with just under 30% answering, ‘Yes,’ which prompted Musk to write: “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?”

He went on to ask “is a new platform needed?”

Is a new platform needed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Many were in agreement, but some even suggested that Musk, “just buy Twitter,” with one user joking that he should “change the bird logo to a doge,” to which he replied, “haha that would [be] sickkk.”

“You should buy and reinstitute actual free speech on this site,” Clay Travis wrote, with another user saying: “Elon Musk needs to buy Twitter.”

Elon Musk needs to buy Twitter. — Liberty Zoomer 🕊️ (@Liberty_Zoomer) March 27, 2022

You should buy @twitter and reinstitute actual free speech on this site. https://t.co/iccR1b2UgE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 26, 2022

However, there were many who strongly opposed the idea of Musk buying Twitter, with one user writing: “It’s amazing how people are begging Elon Musk to buy Twitter to save it from censorship and also to ban anyone who doesn’t agree with them.”

Another wrote: “All these folks urging Elon Musk to buy Twitter because they hate Twitter. Yet none of them have the courage to click that “deactivate your account” button and go elsewhere.”

It's amazing how people are begging Elon Musk to buy twitter to save it from censorship and also to ban anyone who doesn't agree with them. These idiots couldn't be self aware to save their lives. — Michael Swartz (@Maswartz226) March 26, 2022

All these folks urging Elon Musk to buy Twitter because they hate Twitter. Yet none of them have the courage to click that “deactivate your account” button and go elsewhere. I mean, they have options and yet here they are every day. — ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 (@LanceUSA70) March 26, 2022

After one user suggested that Musk create his own social media platform with an “open-source algorithm,” he also replied: “Am giving serious thought to this.”

Am giving serious thought to this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2022

It’s not clear whether anything will come of the debate, but Twitter users were clearly divided by the issue.