Elon Musk responds as fans want another Joe Rogan podcast appearance

Elon Musk has responded to fan calls for him to return to Joe Rogan’s podcast – The Joe Rogan Experience – for a fourth time.

Getting an invite to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience can be a pretty difficult process. Rogan himself has said that his producer’s field requests from people who are interested in appearing and he’ll only take a closer look if he sounds interested in what they want to talk about.

That’s led him to talk to people from all corners of the internet – some controversial and some not. Though, he does have a long list of reuccing guests.

Some guests have made two appearances, while others like Brendan Schaub, Bert Keishcer, and Tom Segura have appeared well over 30 times each. Elon Musk is one of those who just has a handful of episode appearances, as he’s been on three times. Though, he’s eager to make that four.

Elon Musk eager to make another Joe Rogan podcast appearance

The South African billionaire first appeared on the JRE back in 2018, but has not sat down for a chat with Rogan since 2021 – when he was one of the first guests following Joe’s signing with Spotify.

Since then he’s completed a purchase of Twitter – which Rogan has backed – and. Naturally, fans want them to talk about things.

“Will do,” was Musk’s simple message to one fan on October 12 after they urged him to go back on Rogan for a fourth time.

Those two words have prompted some excitement from fans, as well as calls for Musk to get Rogan to stream live on X/Twitter as he did recently while playing Diablo 4.

It remains to be seen if he’ll get back on the podcast anytime soon, or if it’s something for later down the line. But he’s clearly up for it.