Joe Rogan praises GameStop stock madness for exposing Wall Street “manipulation”

Published: 30/Jan/2021 0:13

by Michael Gwilliam
Joe Rogan talks Gamestop stock
Spotify/Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan finally shared his thoughts on the crazy Gamestop stock market situation and how it’s doing a good job at exposing “corruption” with hedge funds and Wall Street.

During episode 1603 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator delved into the ongoing events. According to Joe, Reddit and everyone else involved with buying up Gamestop shares are deserving of praise. (Segment starts at 11:51)

“It started out with these intelligent vipers on Reddit,” he began, already approving of those who decided to make their mark early on the Gamestop stock. “Here’s the thing. These hedge fund guys have been manipulating the stock market in a very similar way forever. But these guys on Reddit decided to get together collectively.”

“WallStreetBets decided these hedge funds were shorting Gamestop. So they decided ‘we’re going to buy. We’re going to fuck their whole system up,” Joe continued.

As Dexerto has explained, ‘shorting’ a stock means betting on them going down. A short-seller will borrow shares from one party, and sell to another. When the price falls, they buy back those shares ⁠— at a cheaper price ⁠— and return them to the original owner.

“Gamestop stock rose higher than it’s ever risen in the entire history of the company!” Rogan added.

According to Joe, this whole situation is exposing the real market manipulation because they’re trying to do something now that these Wall Street guys are, as Rogan puts it “being fucked over.”

Game Stop store
Gamestop
Joe Rogan approves of r/WallStreetBets.

“Hedge funds have lost billions of dollars because of this,” he noted before pulling up a CNBC clip where they invited the CEO of NASDAQ to call for more regulation.

“They never call for regulation. Assholes like him, the last thing that guy wants, in terms of being able to manipulate the market and make as much money as possible, it’s fucking regulation,” Joe exclaimed. “So his calling for regulation is kind of hilarious.”

Joe further called out the CNBC host for claiming folks were manipulating the market with social media saying it’s literally what they already do and scoffed at the fact Democrat Elizabeth Warren called for regulation.

Eventually, Rogan and his guest comedian Brendan Schaub turned their conversation elsewhere, but for anyone involved in the Gamestop stock madness, it’s good to know that Joe has your back.

Entertainment

Newly-made GameStop millionaire celebrates by blowing up his Tesla

Published: 29/Jan/2021 19:22 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 19:29

by Virginia Glaze
Alex Ernst blows up his Tesla to celebrate GameStop stocks
Twitter: Alex Ernst

Amid the GameStop stock market drama, quite a few Redditors have found massive financial success — and one lucky investor is celebrating his newly-found riches in a seriously dramatic way.

For those out of the loop — or for those of us who simply have zero idea how the stock market works — a group of Redditors from the subreddit ‘WallStreetBets’ completely upended the efforts of investors attempting to “short sell” GameStop’s stocks.

GameStop stock drama explained

In essence, this means that the investors were betting against GameStop’s success. In doing so, they borrowed shares of the company, sold them, then waited for the stock to drop in value so that they could buy the ‘borrowed’ shares back at a lower price, return them, and pocket the difference.

Redditor senior_hedgehog urges investors to buy GameStop stock.
Screenshot via Reddit
Redditor senior_hedgehog dubs Gamestop “the biggest short squeeze of your life.”

However, those at WallStreetBets truly “went to the moon” in response, buying oodles of GameStop stock, causing it to dramatically rise in value as a result. Thus, short-sellers have been forced into a “short squeeze,” where they need to pay more for the stocks than what they were sold for.

This has led to the Melvin Capital hedge fund’s bankruptcy, Robinhood trade halting drama and ongoing outrage across social media and mainstream news, alike.

Who is Alex Ernst?

One lucky influencer who’d purchased GameStop stock has made a return to content creation in a huge way amid this Wall Street hoopla.

The influencer in question? Vine star Alex arnst — known for such masterpieces as his hilarious ‘Rice Krispies Lisp’ Vine. He’s made a comeback to social media after nearly a year of inactivity, revealing that he became a millionaire by investing in GameStop stocks ahead of the dramatic price increase.

“I bought GameStop stock really cheap,” he explained in a recent video. “A few weeks ago. This was way before two days ago when this whole GameStop thing started happening. To be frank…I’m a millionaire now, guys.”

To celebrate his newly found millionaire status, Ernst did what all of us dream of being filthy rich enough to do: he blew up his Tesla model 3.

In an impressive display of pyrotechnics, Ernst detonated the explosive inside his car and totaled it in a single go. As for a replacement, he’s hoping to score “the plaid one.”

Just before setting the car aflame, Ernst had just one word of advice to those Redditors upending the GameStop market: “Hold the line.”