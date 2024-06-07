GameStop stock influencer Roaring Kitty breaks 600K viewers in massive YouTube stream

Keith ‘Roaring Kitty’ Gill took to YouTube with a stream talking about his recent GameStop stock investments, and over 600,000 viewers showed up to watch.

Roaring Kitty posted a thread on the r/superstonk subreddit showcasing 5 million GameStop shares on June 2, 2024, which was the first update on his investments that he’s offered since 2021.

Known as “DeepF**kingValue” on the site, Gill was the lead behind the short squeeze in 2021 that saw GameStop’s stock skyrocket – and influenced the movie Dumb Money.

The GME stock has skyrocketed once again since his post, and RoaringKitty went live on YouTube on June 7, 2024, to talk about it.

News of the stream quickly made its way across social media, so it wasn’t long until Keith’s stream began to skyrocket in viewers and easily cracked through the 600,000 viewership mark in no time.

The quick 50-minute long livestream maintained its viewership levels nearly the whole time, and has been the talk of everyone on X since then.

With over 75k tweets mentioning his name, many shared their collective hype over the “chaos” that Roaring Kitty is causing with his recent actions.

“Roaring Kitty is down $235,000,000 United States Dollars on the day, with 600,000 concurrent live viewers, and is absolutely unhinged on a YouTube live stream with no gameplan,” said one user. “This is the type of chaotic energy that not even crypto can keep up with.

Another commented, comparing the influencer to Steve Jobs: “Roaring Kitty is the greatest business communicator since Steve Jobs. Dude shows up 30 minutes to the livestream. Builds the tension up to 11. Shows up on the livestream in a fake bandage and cast. And the first thing he says is “oh sh*t”.”

During the stream, Gill revealed that he’s invested a massive $350M dollars into GME over the years, and is currently down just over $220M as of the time of the stream.