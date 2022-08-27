Joe Rogan podcast loses Spotify top spot ahead of Mark Zuckerberg episode release

Joe Rogan has, again, been knocked off the top of Spotify’s podcast charts, falling behind Meghan Markle’s new show ‘Archetypes’.

Over the last few years, Joe Rogan and the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast has been firmly planted at the top of most podcast charts.

That momentum hasn’t really stopped despite Spotify making the show exclusive to their platform either, and even though the music streaming has been found to not recommend Rogan to non-listeners, he still regularly finds himself atop the charts.

Well, that is until now, as a new challenger has entered the arena in the form of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast, which is yet another addition to Spotify’s arm of original shows and content.

Joe Rogan knocked off Spotify podcast top spot by Meghan Markle

Following the arrival of Markle’s first episode, which features tennis legend Serena Williams as the guest and released just a few days before Rogan’s long-awaited episode with Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, the Archetypes show has shot to the top of the charts.

According to Deadline, there are six markets where Rogan has fallen off the top spot, including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

In the US, Rogan has only fallen one spot to second place, but in the UK he finds himself lagging behind both Archetypes and the Diary of a CEO podcast.

Spotify/Joe Rogan Rogan’s podcast has slipped from first to third place in the UK.

It’s not the first time that Rogan’s show has fallen off top spot, especially when a new Spotify original show is launched. It’s happened previously with the Always Sunny in Philadelphia podcast and Batman mystery releases.

As soon as Rogan drops a new episode, it’s very likely that he’ll reclaim the top spot and things will look as normal as ever. So, don’t expect to see Spotify canceling his mega contract anytime soon.