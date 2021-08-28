Joe Rogan guests not benefiting as much from Spotify exclusivity

Joe Rogan might be benefiting massively from his move to Spotify, but new stats have shown that his podcast guests aren’t being shown the same love as before.

For years, the Joe Rogan Podcast could be found pretty much wherever you get your podcasts from, and there was a highly entertaining video version of events on YouTube.

Though, that all changed back in May of 2020 when the UFC commentator penned a mega-deal with Spotify to make his JRE Podcast exclusive to them. The move is, obviously, a massive one for Rogan, but there have been bumps along the way for fans.

In terms of his guests and formats, nothing has changed too much. He and his guests still sit down and chat about everything from current affairs to the weird and wonderful, but it appears as if Rogan’s influence might be waning a touch.

According to an in-depth investigation from The Verge, Rogan’s guests are not seeing the same before when it comes to new followers and overall interest.

Using guests who had less than 500,00 followers on Twitter, the study looked at how big the difference is for how many new followers that guests were getting before and after the exclusive switch.

As they found, guests who appeared before it moved to Spotify would get anywhere from around 4,000 to 18,000 new followers. However, after the move, the average gain dipped to around 2,000. Additionally, Rogan’s YouTube channel also saw a massive loss in average subscribers – dropping from around 265,000 new subs per month to around 100,000.

That might indicate that Rogan’s podcast is simply not reaching the same amount of ears now it’s only on Spotify’s platform, but that’s unknown given that the platform doesn’t share that sort of data. In terms of the loss in YouTube growth, that makes seeing as he’s no longer hosting full-length shows on there.

Fans have, previously, complained about the move and begged for Rogan to go back to YouTube but that’s not going to happen give he’s signed to Spotify for a few years more.