Joe Rogan claims bodybuilding “doesn’t exist” without steroids

Published: 12/Dec/2020 21:57

by Bill Cooney
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan claimed on a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast that the bodybuilding scene, as we know it, wouldn’t be possible without the use of steroids.

Rogan has been around the world of fitness for awhile, first being involved in UFC and now often discussing health topics on his popular JRE podcast.

During a recent episode with journalist Mariana van Zeller, the pair were discussing steroids in sports, when Rogan claimed modern bodybuilding “doesn’t exist” without the use of the muscle-enhancing drugs.

Rogan is no slouch himself, but we wouldn’t quite call him a bodybuilder.

“Bodybuilding doesn’t exist, it doesn’t exist,” Rogan claimed. “Bodybuilding with steroids exists, but not regular bodybuilding.”

He went on to say that he had a good friend that competes but doesn’t use steroids, and even they weren’t in the same league as people who do when it comes to competitions. 

Another example was bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman, who told Rogan on a past episode when he was a guest that he only started doing steroids at 30, after he realized he couldn’t beat the guys that were.

“He was honest about it, ‘I couldn’t compete because I was getting my butt kicked,’ then he started taking them,” the host said. “There are people that walk around, they don’t even look like humans, they look like walls with feet.”

Van Zeller explained that steroids are incredibly widespread in the community, and even promoted by some influencers in the bodybuilding scene, which makes sense, given the inhuman proportions some of its enthusiasts are able to achieve.

This was no surprise to Joe, who obviously admires bodybuilders, but is also a bit skeptical (as any regular-sized person would be) of what they do to themselves.

“They’re like sculptors, in a way it is kind of an art form,” he mused. “What they’re doing is freakish, but they’re all into it, they all love it.”

To be clear, Rogan was in no way endorsing the use of steroids or performance-enhancing drugs (making sure to make it a point that they’re banned from the UFC), but obviously found it fascinating how widespread they are in bodybuilding, despite the health risks.

Alex Warren talks “private” Charli D’Amelio & Chase Hudson relationship

Published: 12/Dec/2020 19:50

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Charli'Amelio/Alex Warren/Chase Hudson

Charli D'Amelio Chase Hudson

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, TikTok star Alex Warren has shed some light on the complicated relationship between former couple Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio.

As a member of Hype House, TikToker Alex Warren is close with fellow member and TikToker Chase ‘Lil Huddy’ Hudson.

With Hudson getting closer and closer with ex-flame Charli D’Amelio, an Entertainment Tonight journalist couldn’t resist bringing up the two’s closeness while interviewing Warren about his new series, ‘Awesomeness TV’s Next Influencer’.

The interviewer pulled no punches, asking Warren: “So, Charli and Chase… are they back together?”

Topic starts at 11:17

 

20-year-old Alex responded that Charli and Chase, at 16 and 18 respectively, are “so young”, and also notes that D’Amelio, having recently hit 100k followers on TikTok, is “one of the biggest creators right now.”

“Everyone has their eyes on her, and there are some things that she wants to keep private,” Warren explained, while also adding “it’s tough when people pry,” taking a swipe at the journalist asking the question.

With a lot of people scrutinizing Charli and Chase’s relationship at the moment, Lil’ Huddy has made his feelings on the matter clear. As pointed out by drama account TikTik Room, Hudson recently liked a comment on his latest TikTok –  yet another playful collaboration between him and his ex – urging people to “normalize exes being friends.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tiktokinsiders <3 (@tiktokinsiders)

In response, fans supported Warren’s assertions that D’Amelio has a right to keep her relationships private, with one Instagram user saying, “Whatever their status is, they seem very happy when they’re with each other so y’all just need to leave them alone.”

A second fan expressed similar sentiments, questioning why journalists are “asking other people about Chase and Charli’s relationship.”

In an Instagram comment that got over 160 likes, a third fan added, “Imagine the pressure they will have if they announce that they had reunited. The comments would be very toxic, so the best thing is that they do not say anything.”