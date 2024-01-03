Jimmy Kimmel firing back at Aaron Rodgers goes viral after Pat McAfee show comment

TV host Jimmy Kimmel has issued a fiery response to comments made about him by NFL star Aaron Rodgers, after the Jets QB appeared to imply that Kimmel would be named on Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous associates list.

On The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that there were a lot of people worried about the impending release of the names, adding “including Jimmy Kimmel.”

Previously, Kimmel had criticized Rodgers for an older clip on the podcast which made a similar implication.

“If that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” Rodgers concluded. After the clip was shared and went viral on X/Twitter, Kimmel issued a response.

Jimmy Kimmel responds to Aaron Rodgers

In addition to refuting the implication made by Rodgers, Kimmel hinted that legal action would be his next potential step.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel retorted.

“Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Kimmel’s response instantly went viral, clocking in over 150,000 likes on X at the time of writing.

Rodgers is not particularly active on X/Twitter, and so has not yet rebuttled, but may do so when he makes his weekly Tuesday appearance on McAfee’s show.

Reports indicate that more than 200 names believed to be associated with Jeffrey Epstein will be released “soon” by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska.