Bobby Lee apologizes directly to George Janko after sexual harassment claims

Comedian Bobby Lee has apologized directly to George Janko after the YouTube star accused him of sexual harassment during an episode of Impaulsive.

George Janko sat down with Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak on the George Janko Show on May 10, 2024, and spoke about the alleged incident that happened in 2022.

Janko was the third host of Impaulsive at the time, and walked off of the set in the middle of recording an episode featuring Bobby Lee after the comedian seemingly touched Janko’s groin area multiple times during the episode.

Lee appeared on the George Janko show on May 30, 2024, and quickly apologized for his actions during the 2022 show.

“I usually do podcasts in my ecosystem. I know the rhythms, I know what I can and can’t say. But with you guys, I didn’t know and also it’s a huge platform. So I was super nervous. I tend to get bully-ish out of survival,” he said.

“When you walked off the set, I was confused by it. I don’t know the drama behind the podcast. I don’t remember trying to touch you but if I did that, I’m sorry. I do it for comedy reasons.

“I really, truly apologize. I love people, I love podcasting, and I think that you’re a voice that people talk about now. You’re here. I just apologize.”

(Topic starts at 2:52)

George went on to explain that his biggest problem with the episode is that while he was uncomfortable, his “friends weren’t being friends.”

“They saw that I was going through things and they stepped on me when I was down. It just felt like I was in a place where the people around me wanted to succeed,” he said. “I apologize that you were caught into this drama, but I want to let you know that before, after, and during… I’m a fan of you dude.”

Putting it behind them, the two continued on with the podcast. Bobby even invited Janko to open for him at a comedy show.

“We have to do this. I’ll fly you out, I’ll pay you way more than I usually would a feature. We should try a weekend,” he said.

George Janko and Logan Paul have gone back and forth several times since his fallout from Impaulsive, but, on May 9, 2024, revealed that he hopes to mend his relationship with the YouTuber.