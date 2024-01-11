Aaron Rodgers returns to Pat McAfee Show one day after being benched for NFL season

One day after the ESPN host said that the controversial quarterback was done appearing for the season, Aaron Rodgers returned to the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers has made headlines in recent weeks, as many on the internet claimed the injured New York Jets quarterback exaggerated his ACL surgery recovery before appearing to imply that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was involved with Jeffrey Epstein.

These comments, along with his continued questioning of the medical field, led to Kimmel condemning Rodgers on his show. Many on the internet also criticized the quarterback for his statements, while others on Rodgers’ side came to his defense.

Due to the controversy, host Pat McAfee announced on January 10 that Rodgers was done appearing on his show for the remainder of the season. But that ban appears to have been short-lived.

Rodgers sticks to sports in McAfee appearance

While most viewers were anticipating some awkwardness or for McAfee to address the elephant in the room, the discussion went fairly similar to Rodgers’ other appearances with one notable exception.

The three football players (host McAfee and co-host AJ Hawk both played in the NFL) stuck to talking about football.

Specifically, McAfee asked Rodgers for his take on the recent surprising departure of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Rodgers, who was apparently the last person to speak to Belichick on the field following his final game as Patriots head coach (a 17-3 loss to Rodgers’ Jets), said that he anticipates the storied coach finding another home in the NFL soon.

“He seems like a lifer,” Rodgers said as he talked about his experiences with Belichick.

The crew also discussed the shocking retirement of legendary Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, with Rodgers congratulating Saban on a Hall of Fame career.

“I have a ton of respect for Nick Saban,” Rodgers said.

It’s now unclear if and when Rodgers might reappear on the McAfee show or if any restrictions might be placed on what they will discuss when he returns.

Early reports following the “ban” suggested that McAfee made the decision to have Rodgers sit out appearances in the near future.

But McAfee certainly seemed to enjoy having the Jets quarterback on his show, praising him after they parted ways, and played coy about when the controversial player might return.