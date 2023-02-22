Jeffree Star doubles down after backlash to calling they/them pronouns “stupid”

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star is doubling down on his controversial comments about pronouns after backlash for calling them “stupid.”

Jeffree Star has found himself in hot water over recent remarks he made about people who use they/them pronouns during a recent episode of the ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’ podcast.

The influencer joked that certain pronouns were made up during the pandemic because people were “so bored.”

“You’re not they and them. You’re trans — you’re male, or you’re female. And people get so mad when I say that. How are you a ‘they?’ What the f*ck does that mean? It’s stupid!” he said on the show.

Although his controversial statement raised quite a few eyebrows and debate online, the beauty guru has since doubled down on social media.

Jeffree Star gets heated with Twitch streamer over pronoun remarks

On Twitter, Star quote-tweeted a post by the account Daily Loud referencing his comments on pronouns.

“I said what I said. It’s not that complicated,” he said, adding the ‘100’ emoji for good measure.

This further resulted in additional backlash with a small Twitch streamer calling those agreeing with Star “busted YT girls and soccer moms.”

This didn’t sit right with the makeup expert who replied with some choice words of his own, slamming the D&D streamer for trying to attack others.

“Degrading women’s looks to make yourself feel better. You are truly disgusting but your obsession with me is actually scary… Please stop and go get some fresh air,” Star retaliated.

Twitter/JeffreeStar Star refused to back down after controversial comments.

Star’s comments on nonbinary and transgender people come amid controversy surrounding the release of Hogwarts Legacy. Many have boycotted the Harry Potter game due to series creator JK Rowling’s comments on transgender issues.