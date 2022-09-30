Japanese politician wants PewDiePie’s dogs to help promote tourism

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected]

YouTube sensation Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was blown away after the governor of Gunma in Japan invited his dogs, Maya and Edgar, to help promote tourism in the region.

PewDiePie has been loving life in Japan recently. The Swedish YouTuber had only recently been able to move there after trying to since 2019 and it seems like he’s not the only one loving his new home.

In his latest video, Kjellberg revealed that his dogs had received an invitation from the governor of Gumma to check out the sights.

The video, which is listed by PewDiePie as an ad, begins with the Swede calling his dogs into the room to read them a letter presuming sent by Japanese politician Ichita Yamamoto.

“We would like to invite you on a trip to Gunma Prefecture. Gunma Prefecture is a beautiful place with many hot springs, delicious vegetables, and beautiful nature,” he read. “Please bring your family, PewDiePie and Marzia.”

Throughout the nearly 20-minute video, Pewds visited numerous spots in the region including places to dine, relax, and sights to see. That said, he made it clear that Gunma had sponsored the trip.

“Gunma sponsored this trip, so you have to go to Gunma right now. Book your tickets to Gunma. Go to Gunma,” he reiterated.

Overall, the video played out similarly to his standard vlog videos, but it’s quite interesting to see how Japanese politicians are trying to use PewDiePie’s dogs to help promote tourism. Whether or not it has any effect, however, remains to be seen.