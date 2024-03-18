VTuber begs YouTube for help after dog eats 100K subscriber letter

A VTuber is pleading for help after their dog ate a special letter from YouTube congratulating them on reaching 100,000 subscribers.

We’ve all heard the ‘My dog ate my homework’ excuse in school — but one VTuber’s dog literally ate a piece of paper integral to their career.

‘PastaroniRavioli’ is a partnered YouTuber and Twitch streamer who uses a virtual, anime-style avatar that’s tracked to her movements.

Recently, she reached 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. To congratulate her, the platform sent her a plaque along with a special letter recognizing her achievement… but unfortunately, the letter met a grisly fate.

YouTube: PastaroniRavioli PastaroniRavioli is a VTuber who recently broke 100K subscribers.

VTuber pleads for help when dog eats special letter from YouTube

On March 17, Pastaroni posted a photo of her very guilty-looking pup, Mabel, and the shredded remains of the letter YouTube had given her.

“Hey YouTube, can I get another 100,00K subscriber letter?” she wrote, tagging the platform. “I’m sure you’ll never believe the ‘dog ate my homework’ type excuse, but I’m for real right now.”

Pastaroni’s post didn’t go unanswered. YouTube actually saw her cry for help and made sure to connect her to their support team, saying they were “bummed to hear this” in a response.

“Thanks YouTube,” she replied. “Mabel says sorry about all this.”

Luckily for Pastaroni, her tweet has gone viral, racking up over 870K views in just one day. She’s been using the opportunity to plug her YouTube channel, saying in a follow-up post with another photo of Mabel: “…or alternatively, we can get to 1,000,000 real quick, right?”

This is just the latest pet-related fiasco to go viral after movie fans were left outraged when Messi the dog, from the film ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ didn’t get an invite to the Oscars earlier this month.