Jake Paul challenges UFC fighter Conor McGregor to boxing match in Ireland

Jake Paul is once again calling out UFC star Conor McGregor for a fight, this time letting the Irishman know that he wants their boxing match to take place on his own turf.

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul has taken the fight world by storm. With a 5-0 record, the Problem Child has secured KOs over UFC fighters such as Ben Askren and former Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

As he continues to make his mark, there has been one opponent on Paul’s radar for over a year: Conor McGregor. Yet, despite his best efforts to provoke a confrontation, the Irishman has yet to accept the YouTuber’s challenges.

That all might change now that Jake has outlined where he wants a fight between the two to take place: McGregor’s home country of Ireland.

Jake Paul makes bold fight offer to Conor McGregor

Speaking at a London press conference for the upcoming fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, Paul touched on the ultimate goal of his fighting career, that being a bout with The Notorious One himself.

“I want to fight McGregor, I will fight him in a boxing ring in Ireland,” Paul said. “This is partially how the journey [in boxing] started.”

According to Paul, securing a fight with the former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight double champion is what made him want to get into boxing to begin with.

“I made up my mind that I was going to get a fight with McGregor and win it and that is what motivated me to jump into this boxing career,” the influencer added.

Will McGregor accept Jake Paul’s fight offer?

As Dexerto previously reported, Paul had stated that in order for a fight with McGregor to go down, he would need the embattled star to “figure out his life,” but still wanted to “smack him in the head.”

Unfortunately, as McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury sustained during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier last summer and wants to make a UFC return, a boxing match with Paul could be unlikely.

That said, with Jake wanting to get involved in MMA himself, there is always a chance that the two end up meeting at some point, potentially in the octagon instead of a boxing ring.