Jake Paul mocks Deji with savage response to boxing rematch challenge

Jake Paul savagely made fun of UK YouTuber Deji, after he suggested a rematch could be on the cards for the two influencers.

Those who have followed YouTube boxing closely since the start will know that Jake Paul vs Deji took place on the undercard of the first Logan Paul vs KSI fight.

It was the debut fight for both creators, and while Jake Paul has gone on to be huge in the world of boxing and command multi-million dollar paydays, Deji has struggled to find his footing in the ring, both literally and figuratively.

On March 5, Deji is headlining the Showstar UK v USA boxing event with his bout against Alex Wassabi, but he’s already looking ahead to the future — and he thinks the younger Paul brother is in it.

When discussing the first fight with iFL TV, they eventually asked whether Deji thinks a rematch with Jake is on the cards.

He said that he’ll have to get a few more fights under his belt, and “smack up a few UFC fighters” before Jake would consider it, but that it’s “100%” on the cards.

Jake, though, didn’t quite think the same. When the clip was posted to Instagram, he responded with two comments, saying that he “feels bad for people that are f**king idiots” and adding that “Deji is a walking pube.”

It’s fair to say that Jake doesn’t think much of Deji’s suggestions that a rematch between the two could be on the cards and, even if Deji beats Wassabi, it’s hard to argue against Jake.

With KSI and Logan Paul bringing out their Prime Hydration drink together, it’s not likely we see Jake and Deji doing the same any time soon.