Jake Paul slams Disney & ESPN for ‘pulling’ Joe Rogan from UFC broadcast

Jake Paul accused Disney and ESPN of ‘pulling’ Joe Rogan from the UFC 271 broadcast in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding him and urged them to pull Dana White instead.

While Joe Rogan was expected to appear on the UFC 271 broadcast, that will be no more. However, according to TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter, officials said a “scheduling conflict” would see him miss out.

“Per a UFC official, Joe Rogan had a scheduling conflict this week and will not be on the call for UFC 271,” wrote Bronsteter. “He is scheduled to do color commentary for UFC 272 in March.”

Pundits — Jake Paul included — aren’t necessarily buying it though.

Advertisement

Per a UFC official, Joe Rogan had a scheduling conflict this week and will not be on the call for UFC 271. He is scheduled to do colour commentary for UFC 272 in March. Tomorrow's broadcast booth will consist of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 11, 2022

The younger Paul brother is convinced there was another motive behind the scenes. He accused ESPN and Disney of ‘pulling’ Rogan from the UFC 271 broadcast — presumably due to the ongoing controversy surrounding him.

He also used it as an opportunity to take another swipe at UFC President Dana White, who he’s traded blows with multiple times during their longstanding feud. Jake urged them to ‘pull’ him instead and explained why.

Read More: Mike Tyson reportedly rejected Jake Paul fight deal

“ESPN and Disney pull Joe Rogan from the UFC broadcast but stand behind Dana White, who calls reporters douchebags, says a female fighter looks like a male fighter in dress and heels and claims brain damage is part of the gig?” he said.

Advertisement

“You pulled the wrong guy!”

So ESPN and Disney pull Joe Rogan from the UFC broadcast but stand behind Dana White who calls reporters douche bags, says a female fighter looks like a male fighter in dress and heels, and claims brain damage is part of the gig? You pulled the wrong guy Mr. Chapek — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 12, 2022

In January 2022, Rogan was accused of spreading misinformation by having controversial guests on his show. A month later, he also came under fire for using racial slurs in old videos that had since resurfaced.

Read More: Joe Rogan mocks ongoing Spotify controversy in comedy routine

Rogan’s friends and colleagues rushed to his defense, including UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who described him as one of the “nicest, coolest, and most humble” people he’s ever worked with.