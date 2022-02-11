 Jake Paul says he “genuinely dislikes” Dana White & Conor McGegor amid UFC feud - Dexerto
Jake Paul says he “genuinely dislikes” Dana White & Conor McGegor amid UFC feud

Published: 11/Feb/2022 13:58

by Connor Bennett
Jake Paul alongside Conor McGregor
Instagram: Jake Paul/WikiMedia: Andrius Petrucenia

Conor McGregor Dana White Jake Paul

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul insists he has a “genuine dislike” of Dana White and Conor McGregor, but he isn’t trying to start any more feuds. 

As Jake Paul has gotten deeply entrenched in the fight game, he’s shared a war of words with plenty of big names, both in terms of fighters and promoters. His most vicious shots, though, have been aimed at the UFC pair of Dana White and Conor McGregor.

The social media star has repeatedly gone after Dana over the treatment of UFC fighters – both in terms of fighter pay and healthcare – while he’s been using Conor’s defeats in the Octagon as inspiration for expensive jewelry and as conditions for a potential clash.

While some fans might think it is all for show and not that deep, Jake insists that he does a genuine dislike of the pair and he won’t start feuds unless he truly means it.

Jake Paul talking to camera with glass wall in background
YouTube: Showtime Sports
Jake Paul hasn’t shied away from calling out anyone, and that doesn’t change with McGregor.

While promoting the Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor megafight, Jake appeared on Eddie Hearn’s No Passion, No Point podcast to discuss his boxing future, as well as his ongoing feuds.

The YouTuber was quizzed on whether he actually dislikes White and McGregor or if it’s for show. “It’s a little bit of both but it definitely starts with a genuine dislike,” Jake said. “I told my team I’ll never really attack somebody if it doesn’t feel genuine, you know?

“I’ll never really like start something out of nowhere. All the people that I attack, it’s mostly in response, 90% of the time it’s in response to something they’ve said about me.”

Jake Paul with Dana White actor is submission hold
YouTube/Jake Paul
Jake Paul has released a few music videos in his career, but this one went right at the UFC.

Jake noted that are some people who attempt to beef with him who should just “shut up” as it is a bit of a mistake.

Though, as it stands, he has no interest in creating any new feuds, so expect to see him continuing to go after Dana and Conor for the foreseeable.

