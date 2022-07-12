Conor McGregor slams “flop” Jake Paul over latest fight challenge

Virginia Glaze . 25 minutes ago

MMA legend Conor McGregor has clapped back at YouTube boxer Jake Paul after the ‘Problem Child’ claimed a fight between them has “got to happen.”

‘The Notorious’ isn’t having any of Jake Paul’s challenges this time around.

Jake Paul, a YouTube boxer with a 5-0 record, is set to face off against heavyweight pro Hasim Rahman Jr in August… but that’s not stopping him from calling out some of the biggest names in the combat sports game in the interim.

Amanda Westcott, SHOWTIME Jake Paul is racking up a solid boxing record – but Conor McGregor doesn’t seem interested in a bout with the ‘Problem Child.’

In an interview with the MMA Hour on July 11, Paul expressed that, although he thinks both of them might need a little time before ever facing off, he feels that it’s just the right money move to make.

“For me, fighting a couple more times, continuing to knock some people out. He has to get active again, who knows when that’s gonna happen. I think those two things need to happen. Then, at some point, it’s gotta happen.”

“He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman. That’s $75 to $100 million dollars for both of us.”

McGregor, however, seems to feel differently about the situation. The former UFC champ laughed off Jake’s challenge in a series of tweets, notably calling the YouTuber “a flop.”

“You’ve [had] two fights and done 70k buys,” he wrote. “You are a flop, kid. A nobody.”

While Jake has yet to respond to McGregor’s tweets, this is far from the first time he’s pushed for a fight with the Irish UFC star. Paul has been fiending for a match with McGregor for some time, to no avail, although his coach did offer him a training session in Ireland.

For now, it’s unclear if this bout will ever happen… but there’s no telling who Paul’s next opponent will be after fight night on August 6.