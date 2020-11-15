Charli D'Amelio hits back at critics who say she's "glowed down" - Dexerto

As one of TikTok’s biggest stars, Charli D’Amelio is no stranger to intense scrutiny online. During her podcast with sister Dixie, she finally addressed trolls who claimed that she “looked prettier before”.

From guest-starring in music videos to releasing her own book, one of Charlie D’Amelio’s latest ventures is in a podcast with sister and fellow TikToker, Dixie, entitled ‘Charli and Dixie: Two Chix’.

In the latest episode of their podcast, Charli and Dixie started to discuss how Charli’s ‘look’ had changed since the start of quarantine.

Dixie said: “I saw this video of you from the beginning of quarantine, and you look so different. Not in a bad way, but back then you had eyelashes and you looked really tan.”

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Charli D’Amelio addresses comments she gets about “not looking as pretty as she did before.” Charli says “They are scared by a confident woman.” pic.twitter.com/jEHrEsWvGU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 14, 2020

“What I’m going to say is the fact that people say: ‘You used to look prettier.’ Like, what do you want me to do?” Charli fired back.

Trying to reassure her sister, Dixie said that “they [the trolls] say that about everyone. They say that everyone has glowed down.”

“I feel like you didn’t like how you looked then,” Dixie continued. “I think it’s because your hair changed. I’m not sure how a four-inch haircut changed you that much.”

“I don’t like how I look now because now I want to look like how I did then!” Charli interjected. “But then, when I looked like that, I didn’t like it, so what to [the trolls] want me to do? Just be sad?”

“Because it gave me confidence, and they [the trolls] liked me when I was fragile.” Charli speculated defiantly. “They are scared of a confident woman.”

In response to these comments on her podcast, fans rallied in support around the TikTok star.

One Instagram user said, “Why all of a sudden do boys want to say Charli had a glow down? All she did was dye her hair and now she had a “glow down”, I don’t understand, you guys used to drool over Charli and now y’all are saying she’s ugly…”

Another echoed Charli’s own sentiments in the podcast: “All that happened was she matured and gained more confidence in herself. People don’t like to see others on top either. Charli is beautiful and words won’t change that.”

“Those kind of comments over and over again are bound to affect a young girl and her confidence,” a fan on Twitter chimed in. “Glad it doesn’t get her too down and she stands up for herself.”

Those kind of comments over and over again are bound to affect a young girl and her confidence. Glad it doesn’t get her too down and she stands up for herself — j (@jjmilkyy) November 14, 2020

This isn’t the first time that the D’Amelio sister has opened up about how comments from trolls online affect her.

Only recently, her close friend James Charles admitted in an interview that Charli often calls him crying over hateful YouTube comments.

Well, despite what the trolls say, we think that she looks amazing, no matter what color her hair is!