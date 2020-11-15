 Charli D'Amelio hits back at critics who say she's "glowed down" - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio hits back at critics who say she’s “glowed down”

Published: 15/Nov/2020 18:21

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: charlidamelio

Charli D'Amelio

As one of TikTok’s biggest stars, Charli D’Amelio is no stranger to intense scrutiny online. During her podcast with sister Dixie, she finally addressed trolls who claimed that she “looked prettier before”. 

From guest-starring in music videos to releasing her own book, one of Charlie D’Amelio’s latest ventures is in a podcast with sister and fellow TikToker, Dixie, entitled ‘Charli and Dixie: Two Chix’.

In the latest episode of their podcast, Charli and Dixie started to discuss how Charli’s ‘look’ had changed since the start of quarantine.

Dixie said: “I saw this video of you from the beginning of quarantine, and you look so different. Not in a bad way, but back then you had eyelashes and you looked really tan.”

“What I’m going to say is the fact that people say: ‘You used to look prettier.’ Like, what do you want me to do?” Charli fired back.

Trying to reassure her sister, Dixie said that “they [the trolls] say that about everyone. They say that everyone has glowed down.”

Instagram: Charli D’Amelio
Charli has recently been experimenting with different hair and makeup looks.

“I feel like you didn’t like how you looked then,” Dixie continued. “I think it’s because your hair changed. I’m not sure how a four-inch haircut changed you that much.”

“I don’t like how I look now because now I want to look like how I did then!” Charli interjected. “But then, when I looked like that, I didn’t like it, so what to [the trolls] want me to do? Just be sad?”

“Because it gave me confidence, and they [the trolls] liked me when I was fragile.” Charli speculated defiantly. “They are scared of a confident woman.”

Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio
Sister Dixie showed her support for Charli during the podcast.

In response to these comments on her podcast, fans rallied in support around the TikTok star. 

One Instagram user said, “Why all of a sudden do boys want to say Charli had a glow down? All she did was dye her hair and now she had a “glow down”, I don’t understand, you guys used to drool over Charli and now y’all are saying she’s ugly…”

Another echoed Charli’s own sentiments in the podcast: “All that happened was she matured and gained more confidence in herself. People don’t like to see others on top either. Charli is beautiful and words won’t change that.”

Those kind of comments over and over again are bound to affect a young girl and her confidence,” a fan on Twitter chimed in. “Glad it doesn’t get her too down and she stands up for herself.”

This isn’t the first time that the D’Amelio sister has opened up about how comments from trolls online affect her. 

Only recently, her close friend James Charles admitted in an interview that Charli often calls him crying over hateful YouTube comments.

Well, despite what the trolls say, we think that she looks amazing, no matter what color her hair is!

Entertainment

Tana Mongeau loses thousands of subs after David Dobrik-like vlogs

Published: 15/Nov/2020 17:59

by Charlotte Colombo
tana youtube
Instagram: tanamongeau

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau has always had a rocky relationship with her fans, whether it be through allegations of racism, her bumpy marriage with Jake Paul or straight-talking approach on social media.

Most recently, Mongeau divided fans over her participation in the #NudesforBiden campaign, wherein she would send explicit photos to fans in exchange for proof that they voted for the Democrat candidate. 

This led to speculation that Mongeau had committed a federal crime by engaging in electoral fraud, but this was a claim that she later denied.

Instagram: tanamongeau
Mongeau recently received scrutiny for participating in the #NudesforBiden campaign.

These days, fans have noticed a marked change in her usual content style on YouTube – and many of them aren’t happy. 

Previously known for her wacky ‘storytime’ content, which involves creators recounting outlandish anecdotes from their lives, Mongeau has seemingly made the recent transition to a more vlog-style content featuring her friends.

This has led to many fans comparing her to famed Slovak YouTuber David Dobrik, but unfortunately, this comparison is far from positive.

david dobrik
Instagram: David Dobrik
A lot of fans compared Mongeau’s vlogs to that of YouTuber David Dobrik.

One YouTube user said in a comment with over 2,000 likes: “Is it just me or do these ‘David Dobrik’ style vlogs just not work for her? Maybe it’s because I’m familiar with his friend group and there’s structured story lines amongst the chaotic clips. Tana’s is filled with a bunch of people I don’t know or like. These clips are definitely high energy but lack any real entertainment value. “

Another YouTube user commented: “Dude this content is so lifeless. Like for real, I ain’t even trying to be mean. This isn’t you, this is David and you clearly don’t wanna listen to your fans. This is just so sad to see I don’t even know how to word it.”

Meanwhile, a further YouTube user said: “What is entertaining about this Tana? You meeting up and talking and laughing with a bunch of ppl we don’t know, not knowing what’s going on? This sucks.”

As pointed out by entertainment reporter DefNoodles, this new content style is not doing Mongeau any favours.

He shares figures that demonstrate that in the couple of months which is when she started introducing this more ‘Dobrik’-type content, her channel stopped growing entirely, with her gaining 0 new subscribers in the month of October. 

She also lost a total of 20,000 subscribers in the month of September, around the time she introduced this new direction for her videos.

With her new content style being flooded with criticism and having a tangible impact on her channel, it is interesting to see where Mongeau will go from here. 