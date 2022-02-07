Jake Paul claims boxing is “easier” than MMA after being called out for easy fights

Social media star Jake Paul believes boxers are “easier” to fight than MMA stars as he remains serious about wanting to challenge himself against some of the world’s best.

Despite many critics doubting his skills at first, Jake Paul has managed to make a splash in the boxing scene – both inside, and out of, the ring. The YouTuber is currently undefeated with a 5-0 record, and wants to finish with a clean 10-0 record when it’s all said and done.

His last win, a devastating knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, reinforced that he has the power to match some pretty competent fighters, but as ever, he’s eyeing up a massive leap – and is serious about a meeting with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Before he gets close to that point, however, he’s going to have to keep racking up wins. And while some might want him to fight ‘real’ boxers, Jake is open to anything.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer appeared on Talksport’s Breakfast show on February 7, alongside boxing promoter Eddie Hearn – who had been the one to urge Jake to take on ‘real’ boxers originally.

Jake noted that he tried to meet that demand with the Tommy Fury fight, but the Brit pulled out on injury grounds, but he’s also happy to fight MMA stars, as he believes they’re a bit more challenging to take on.

“I think boxers are easier to fight than MMA fighters. They are more predictable and don’t hit as hard and they can’t take as big of a punch,” Jake stated, though, Hearn immediately disagreed, questioning if he was serious or not.

😡 “I tried to fight a real boxer & he faked an injury, that’s @TommyTNTFury!” 🥇 “I know I can become a world champ as I spar against world champions.” 👊 “I want to prove everyone wrong and I am going to just for fun!”@JakePaul has BIG ambitions for his career in boxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/F6KDnpUp6S — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 7, 2022

The YouTuber further made the point that he is serious about what he says when it comes to boxing, and even wants Hearn to promote the fight between himself and Canelo – should it happen.

His take on boxers being ‘easier’ to fight than MMA stars will, undoubtedly, be debated until he fights someone who has dedicated their life to the sweet science.

However, it’s not like he hasn’t got any suiters – both Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Mairis Briedis, boxing world champions in their respective divisions, want to face him.