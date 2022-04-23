Jake Paul is boxing’s “most feared man” claims UFC legend Chael Sonnen

MMA legend Chael Sonnen believes that Jake Paul is the “most feared man in boxing” as it stands and believes that fighters are actively avoiding him even if they believe they can win.

With his return to the ring scheduled for August, Jake Paul is still looking for an opponent to face off against as he looks to stretch his professional boxing record to 6-0.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been locked in a war of words with UFC legend Michael Bisping over a potential fight, and while ‘The Count’ is up for the fight, he’s got a few issues in getting cleared because of a long-standing eye injury. Other potential opponents, though, have been less forthcoming.

Jake has called out plenty of different fighters to be his dance partner for that August fight, but, he may have trouble getting exactly who he wants according to Chael Sonnen, as the MMA icon believes fighters are now actively ducking the social media star.

Sonnen, who retired from MMA back in 2019, has been supportive of the Paul brothers getting involved with fighting and recently dished on Jake’s in-ring return – especially seeing as he wants to take on a ‘real’ boxer.

“Jake is not only looking for spoofs, he is willing to get in there with top boxers. Guys, boxers don’t want to get in there with him,” Sonnen said in his April 21 video, stating that people have to give Jake props for wanting big fight like against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

“Right now, he is the most feared man in boxing. You want Jake to fight a boxer? You’re upset that Jake keeps calling people out? How about somebody that you like, that you think fits the criteria, goes and calls Jake out because he hasn’t said no yet. He hasn’t been called out. Nobody in boxing wants to get in there with him because they’re really not as sure as they pretend they are.”

The former UFC contender noted that while boxers want everything that Jake brings to the table – the interest and the main event status on a card – they just don’t want to fight him.

It remains to be seen as to who the 25-year-old will face off against in his return to the ring and if he wins, who knows where he’ll go next.