UFC champ Kamaru Usman will fight Jake Paul on one condition

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is down to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, but there’s a big catch that The Nigerian Nightmare has outlined to make it a reality.

Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm. With a 5-0 record including a KO victory against former UFC champ Tyron Woodley, The Problem Child has emerged as quite the competitor.

While Paul may not have another opponent set for 2022, he has no shortage of possible foes, including Conor McGregor, Paddy Pimblett and Jorge Masvidal – just to name a few.

Now, Kamaru Usman has commented on potentially facing off against Paul despite originally laughing off a bout.

Advertisement

Kamaru Usman will fight Jake Paul for $100M

During an appearance on Club Shay Shay, Usman was asked if he’d ever fight Jake or his brother Logan and had quite the response.

Read More: Nate Diaz brushes off Jake Paul fight with sights set on Logan Paul

“Absolutely, but these guys are making a lot of noise. They got the YouTubers and they got this new generation, these new kids involved and watching them. That’s fine, but they don’t equate to dollars,” he said.

According to Usman, the only time one of their fights made a serious profit was when Logan fought Floyd Mayweather, and credits the 50-0 boxing champ for even making the bout so successful.

“Jake Paul says ‘we doing these numbers.’ You can add up every fight Jake Paul has had, but the pay-per-view numbers weren’t more than what I did in my last fight,” he added. “Write me a check for $100 million, Jake Paul and I’ll be there to kick your ass next week.”

Advertisement

While it’s unlikely that even Jake Paul has $100m to give to Usman to get him into a ring, at least it’s good to see that he would consider taking on The Problem Child. Whether there is room for negotiation, however, remains unknown.