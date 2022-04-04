Addison Rae faces backlash after Grammys appearance with boyfriend Omer Fedi

TikTok sensation Addison Rae is being criticized on social media after making an appearance with her boyfriend Omer Fedi, who was nominated for an award.

Rumors about TikTok star Addison Rae and producer Omer Fedi first started swirling in 2021 after a series of cryptic Instagram stories. In August, Omer confirmed their relationship with a post congratulating her on the success of her movie ‘He’s All That.’

On April 3, the 2022 Grammys took place, and the producer was included in the team nominated for ‘Song of the Year’ for Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name.)’

Omer and Addison attended the awards show together as a couple, but Rae was quickly bombarded with criticism from social media users who felt she shouldn’t have been there. People also criticized beauty influencer James Charles’ presence at the awards.

“Tf James Charles and Addison Rae gotta do with the Grammys?” one tweet with over 6000 likes read.

tf james charles and addison rae gotta do with the grammys? pic.twitter.com/QGIyOTBq0i — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ʜᴀʀʟᴏᴡ ᴍᴇᴍᴇs | FIRST CLASS ✈️ 4/8 (@jackharlowmemes) April 3, 2022

“Why take [the] Grammys seriously when Addison Rae and James Charles are attending it,” said another.

However, some were quick to defend Addison, explaining that she’s attending as a plus one to Omer.

She’s literally just a plus one because her boufriend is a huge producer lol she didn’t get invited — meh (@kittendogames) April 4, 2022

In an Instagram post showing her on the Grammys red carpet, the TikTok star even seemed to predict the backlash, with her caption simply reading: “My bfs nominated.”

Although Addison wasn’t nominated for a Grammy, she did launch her music career back in 2021 when she released her song ‘Obsessed’ in March.

She has since teased that a full album is on the way at some point, and a video of her appearing to sing an unreleased Lady Gaga track also leaked, getting fans excited to see what the star might have in store for the future.

Addison has previously hit back at haters for claiming she’s “doing charity” by being with Omer, telling the internet trolls to “go outside.”