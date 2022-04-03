Hasbullah wants to “smack” Abdu Rozik in fight despite previously declining offer

During a recent interview, Hasbullah Magomedov has revealed he’s still eager to face off against his rival Abdu Rozik despite previously turning down a fight offer.



In 2020, 19-year-old Hasbulla Magomedov who’d become to be known as ‘Mini Khabib’ garnered a huge fanbase as clips went viral across social media for his child-like appearance.

With his newfound fame and the internet provoking him, Hasbullah began eyeing up a fight against Abdu Rozik, another Russian entertainer who reportedly suffers from the same condition.

Advertisement

However, in 2021 he turned down an offer to fight Abdu for 7 million Rubles ($81,600 USD) and demanded over 21 million Rubles. But, in a recent interview, the Russian star revealed he’s is still eager to face off against Rozik.

During his first-ever formal interview with Barstool Sports, the 19-year-old was asked about his feud with Abdu Rozik who claims Hasbullah is avoiding him.

Read More: Jake Paul called out by former boxing world champ promising knockout win

However, Hasbullah argued it’s the other way around: “When I’m in Dubai, his home, he is nowhere to be found. But when I go back home to Dagestan he’s talking the talk,” the Russian star claimed. “When we actually square up in person he freezes. He literally can’t move.

Advertisement

“How about this? Put us in a room, shut the door and one man will come out. And the other can stay slumped on the floor,” he added.

(Timestamp at 5:10)

Hasbullah continued by explaining he doesn’t want to “smoke” Rozik, but the “clown” keeps persisting: “I’ve told him many times I don’t want to smoke him because the bottom line is he is a clown. But the more I ignore him the worse it gets.

The 19-year-old then added that there’s only one resolution next time he sees Abdu. “Right now I see no other solution than to smack him next time I see him, and that’s a promise.”

Advertisement

While he’s not exactly keen to fight Abdu, apparently, the online influencer had some talks with UFC President Dana White over a potential bout in the future.

There’s no indication that we’ll ever see the two of them step in the ring to face off against each other. However, we can be sure the internet will go wild if they do.