Jake Paul is seriously making a music video about FBI raiding his house

Jake Paul is currently casting for a music video about his “run-in with the law”, and people are not happy about it.

In a recent Instagram story, Jake Paul revealed that he was searching for women for yet another music video shoot this weekend. It read: “looking for girls for a music video on Saturday, major production, DM for info.”

Advertisement

A job opportunities email sent out by entertainment-industry magazine Backstage, Jake Paul is going to be “reenacting his recent run-in with the law.”

According to the casting description, Jake is looking for two men; one to play an FBI agent and another to play paparazzi.

Advertisement

jake paul casting for a music video during a pandemic about his “recent run in with the law” is so jake paul pic.twitter.com/e1lUBhHFxN — dani (@pvppethistory) August 18, 2020

Last week, it was reported by TMZ that Jake Paul’s Calabasas home where Team 10 is based had been raided by the FBI. Footage from TMZ revealed tens of heavily armed officers who searched through Jake’s home under a sealed federal warrant of which the details could not be revealed. Agents appeared to seize several weapons and firearms during the raid.

In a short video on August 12, Paul clarified that the FBI raid was “entirely related” to his appearance at looting in Scottsdale, Arizona in May, and had nothing to do with any other claims that critics may be tossing around.

hi @jakepaul! what coronavirus precautions will you be taking for this shoot? considering your last music video shoot had no social distancing whatsoever, i’m sure the @MayorOfLA is curious as well. https://t.co/0TDPckf1Yg — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) August 19, 2020

While the fact that such a large personality in the YouTube scene was being raided by the FBI was shocking enough, many people are upset that Jake will be pulling together lots of people into a small space during a pandemic, yet again.

Advertisement

In July, Jake Paul was condemned by the Mayor of Calabasas for hosting a huge party with several high profile YouTube and TikTok stars in attendance including Bryce Hall and Tana Mongeau. It turns out that the party was part of the filming for a music video to Jake’s latest track “Fresh Outta London.”

In the last few days, the backlash over these controversial parties has really ramped up with other popular influencers such as Tyler Oakley calling them out for their bad behavior, and commentary channels exposing the true extent of these gatherings.