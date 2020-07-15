Jake Paul under fire for throwing massive house party amid lockdown

YouTube star Jake Paul is facing backlash from both his neighbors and online critics after throwing a massive house party at the Team 10 mansion — despite the danger of current global affairs.

Jake Paul is a massive name in the online entertainment world, and not always for the most upstanding reasons; best known for his over-the-top vlogs and wild antics therein, Paul has come under fire for those very same antics multiple times in the past.

Advertisement

From trashing a $10 million mansion in Colorado for his 21st birthday bash to being caught out in a crowd of Arizona looters during the Black Lives Matter protests, Paul has a storied history of disturbing the peace — and it doesn’t seem that this reputation is leaving him, any time soon.

Critics across the net sounded off in outrage after news outlets reported that Paul had thrown a massive party at the Team 10 mansion in Calabasas, California on Saturday, July 11, in spite of social distancing recommendations in light of current world events.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvnnGHYoTkI

According to reports, Paul’s neighbors were “outraged” by the party, calling it “irresponsible and selfish,” and claiming, “It’s businesses and workers who pay the price for this with lockdowns.”

Neighbors weren’t the only one upset by Paul’s party, either; other YouTubers also took to the net to vent their concerns, including massive internet personality Tyler Oakley, who had but one thing to say: “F*** you, Jake Paul.”

Needless to say, it doesn’t seem like Paul is taking the outrage very seriously, as he retweeted Oakley’s comment in apparent disregard of the state of global affairs.

Advertisement

Read More: Grayson Dolan speaks out after Ethan opens up about bullying online

Still other neighbors went online with footage of the insane party, which showed partygoers hanging onto the end of a bulldozer “like a [mechanical] bull.”

Several frustrated neighbors contacted me this morning and shared their own videos of the party. Calabasas’ mayor tells me she’s working with the Lost Hills Sheriffs station to ensure a zero tolerance policy on house parties from now on, no more warnings. Full video 10pm @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/PHRdw8TngK — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2020

Several high-profile TikTokers and YouTubers were also in attendance, including the likes of several Sway House members and even Tana Mongeau, who posted their own videos of the party to their respective accounts.

Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub claims she is working with the Lost Hill's law enforcement to enact a future "zero-tolerance" policy on large indoor gatherings in response to Paul's party.

Advertisement

Paul has yet to officially address the backlash, which comes after the YouTuber was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly in early June.

California has entered its second lockdown as of Monday, July 13, with Governor Gavin Newsom ordering another closure of indoor businesses.