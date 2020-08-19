Tyler Oakley slams Jake Paul & TikTok stars for controversial parties

Popular YouTuber Tyler Oakley has called out influencers including Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau for breaking health guidelines with parties in an outraged YouTube speech.

Tyler is a long-time YouTube creator with more than seven million followers who gained popularity for his relatable vlogs and political activism. On Tuesday, August 19 Tyler uploaded a vlog to his channel addressing the actions of internet stars in the US in the last few months.

Popular TikTok and YouTube stars have been under fire for continuing to party and host large gatherings with seemingly no regard for the current global situation.

In the week before Oakley's video was set live, LA creators had multiple parties at their mansions including huge stars such as Bryce Hall and members of the Sway House, Elijah Daniel at the Alt House, and the Hype House.

Bryce Hall, Josh Richards, Jaden Hossler and Blake Gray at the beginning of the party at Sway House pic.twitter.com/SAjAQjz2zo — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 15, 2020

Tyler felt that he couldn’t stay quiet any longer, saying: “I get on Instagram. I see people's stories and it's like they're acting as if we live in a pandemic-less society... You have people just throwing parties, living their lives as if people won't probably die from their really inappropriate actions.

“They’re talking about how they have to go on and live their lives and they still have to go make money so like they can't stop hanging out with people... How dumb do you have to be to post it on your Instagram story and to act like this is appropriate behavior?

“I see somebody like Jake Paul acting like a f*****g idiot and I'm like can we all just stop giving platforms to people who do not rise to the challenge of using their platform for good?”

This comes after Tyler called out members of the Hype House and friends on Twitter for attending a giant birthday bash for Larri “Larray” Merrit’s 22nd birthday in July.

if your favorite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)... they are bad influences. unfollow them. — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) July 22, 2020

Tyler tweeted: “If your favorite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)... They are bad influences. Unfollow them.”

Some stars have posted apologies, but for now, these party-goers show no signs of stopping.